A virtual swearing-in ceremony and community watch party to welcome Hermosa Beach's new police chief, Paul LeBaron, will take place Thursday, April 16, beginning at 10 a.m., on Facebook Live.
LeBaron, a Long Beach Police Department commander with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience, will be sworn in at the virtual event because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I am excited by this opportunity to work with such a great community and police department,” said LeBaron, in a statement. “I have always been impressed by Hermosa Beach and its unique beach culture, and I will strive to help make a great department even better and to continue to maintain and enhance trust between the police and the community.”
LeBaron is replacing interim Police Chief Michael McCrary, who has been leading the police department since December.
The city is planning other virtual meetings to introduce the chief to the community in the weeks ahead.
To view the event, visit facebook.com/events/225281665224689/, or the city's website at hermosabeach.gov, or Spectrum Channel 8.