Newly hired Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron said this week his biggest priority was to build a great relationship with the community following a lengthy career in Long Beach.
That goal will have to wait a bit, however, as LeBaron began his tenure in the beach city with a virtual swearing in ceremony last week. Just a few people, including his family, were present in the Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers. Normally he would be out in the community introducing himself, but these are coronavirus times.
“I look forward to the time when we can get out ... interacting with people the way that we did just a few months ago,” LeBaron said.
LeBaron will be introduced to the community again on Thursday, April 30, when the city hosts a virtual town hall beginning at 6 p.m., focusing on the city’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Hermosa Beach Mayor Mary Campbell, City Manager Suja Lowenthal, and Dr. William Kim, Beach Cities Health District’s chief medical advisor, will also take part and answer questions.
LeBaron started his law enforcement career at the Long Beach Police Department in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become a commander in 2012.
Since 2018, he has been the commander of the port police division, which oversees the security of Long Beach’s coastline, beaches and marinas and the management of federal grants dedicated to the security of critical infrastructure, including the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.
“Long Beach was a fantastic department to work for, the city, the community, just fantastic,” LeBaron said. “I loved it, and I still have a lot of love and respect for Long Beach. But coming to (Hermosa Beach) was something that was an opportunity I couldn't pass up.”
The active small-town beach environment that supports the police department was a dream, said LeBaron and was a main attraction for him and his family.
“When I was in Long Beach, I had the chance to work in similar responsibilities where you had some very tight knit neighborhoods down by the beach and I really enjoyed what they offered and how we could make an impact build relationships,” LeBaron said.
“So I know that Hermosa Beach is not Long Beach, and I certainly don't compare them in that sense. But that feeling was one of this is where I really feel like I'm able to offer the most value with my skill set. And so I definitely wanted to find something that would be the equivalent.”
But when LeBaron had his first interview with the city in January, the potential of a pandemic and its upheaval to everyday life was not on the radar. But because of information changing daily, LeBaron said everything is day to day.
“We're looking at what needs to be done, and we're trying to anticipate what's going to come next,” LeBaron said. “So the police department is a critical seat at the table when you consider the decisions being made up at the city level, at the county level and then at the state and federal level. Because ultimately, we have an expertise and we have an ability to maintain public safety. So we need to make sure that the decisions being made have our input, so that they can be done properly. And we don't create a situation where we make things worse.”
LeBaron said the agency's main focus is always public safety, but he also has concerns for his officers and staff.
“We want to make sure that the community is safe and we understand what our role is,” he said. “But as the chief of police—I have a legitimate concern for the employees, my police department, when they go out and they try and do their jobs because they are susceptible to exposures."
LeBaron said his officers are “free to enforce the law as it’s appropriate."
“We also understand that there's a lot of compliance that can be gained through talking to people, educating people and helping them understand what they're doing might be contrary to the law,” LeBaron said.
LeBaron gave praise for leadership in Hermosa Beach and interim police chief Mike McCrary for their efforts during the pandemic, as well as community for stepping up to the challenges.
“I know that they're challenged, we all have family, that are at home. We understand that people want to get back to work and live their lives again,” LeBaron said. “But if we're not really focused on doing what we can now, we know that we'll find ourselves in a situation where we don't have the control that we do right now.”
LeBaron also praised the city and the Hermosa Beach Police Officers Association for coming to a labor agreement in February after months of public wrangling over pay.
“I'm sensitive to the fact that there were some challenges,” LeBaron said. “But I'm also aware that those challenges are now in the past and I plan to move forward and work with our employees to do everything we can to do the job we signed up for.”
To submit questions to the virtual town hall, visit hermosabeach.gov.
To participate, watch online at the city’s website, or visit the city’s local cable channels on Spectrum Channel 8 or Frontier/FIOS Channel 31.