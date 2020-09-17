The Hermosa Beach Murals Project is fundraising for its 10th and most ambitious mural with a raffle featuring artwork from all 10 murals.
Ten giclees (digital prints), five each day, will be awarded on Nov. 17 and Dec. 11, live on the Hermosa Beach Murals Project Facebook page. Four hundred tickets are being sold at $20 each. From The Lighthouse, to a depiction of the Biltmore Hotel, the special edition giclee features the murals that have been created by different artists over the past 10 years.
While the first nine murals average cost was between $25,000 and $35,000, mural 10 is estimated to cost approximately $123,000 to cover the back wall of the Bijou building on Hermosa Avenue.
The mural by John Pugh will be 3,300 square feet, covering the 40-foot high building that stretches 70-feet on the upper level and 90-feet wide at the building's base.
Online ticket sales end on Nov. 15.
For more information, visit hermosamurals.org.