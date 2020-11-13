Councilmember Justin Massey was voted mayor and councilmember Mike Detoy mayor pro tem at Tuesday's Hermosa Beach City Council meeting.
Massey will take over for Mary Campbell, who has been mayor for the past year. In Hermosa Beach, mayors and pro tems serve for approximately one year during their terms and then are rotated out.
"I'm here to represent the community and happy to get to work," said Massey at the meeting.
Detoy, who was elected to the city council in November 2019, added, "I look forward to learning a ton in this position."
Campbell said it has been an honor to serve the community during "unprecedented times of crises."
"It's been a year of many other big societal events," Campbell said, "it's because of this that I feel I've gotten to know many people on actually a deeper level than would possibly likely have been the case in more stable times."
Massey commended Campbell's "steady and inclusive leadership."
Councilmember Stacey Armato said Campbell guided the city with grace and compassion and thoughtfully represented residents, businesses and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
"You were exactly who we needed guiding us," Armato said. "I'm incredibly grateful for the work that you put in, the sacrifices you made, and the incredible positive impact you had and will continue to make on our community."
Detoy added, "I've enjoyed getting to know you better professionally, personally. And I thank you for taking all the phone calls, whether it (was) council member stuff, or Economic Development Committee, subjects. You've been amazing during this historic time."