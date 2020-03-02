In its ongoing efforts to improve recruitment and retention of Hermosa Beach Police Department officers, the City of Hermosa Beach launched this week a new recruiting page on its website, which is dedicated to attracting “outstanding, service-oriented candidates who are passionate about making a difference in the community” to serve as police officers in Hermosa Beach.
“We are committed to using every available tool to find the best possible new recruits and lateral officers to serve as police officers for Hermosa Beach,” said City Manager Suja Lowenthal, in a press release. “In addition to the webpage, we have assigned additional personnel, including myself, to recruiting, and we are using social media, advertising and other outreach to attract the best possible applicants to join the HBPD. These efforts are making a difference: We have three police recruits currently in training at the police academy, and we had 60 applicants invited to participate in our most recent pre-employment testing for police officer positions.”
The HBPD also anticipates scheduling additional testing dates in the near future and is encouraging those interested in a career in law enforcement to submit their applications soon.
The “Join HBPD” webpage (hermosabeach.gov/joinhbpd) highlights the new salary schedule that is a result of the recently approved three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the union representing HBPD’s officers and sergeants, the Hermosa Beach Police Officers Association (HBPOA). The agreement provided a 19 percent base pay increase over three years, which is the largest pay increase for the union’s members in at least 25 years.
The MOU provided a 7 percent base pay increase retroactive to July 1, 2019, a 6 percent base pay increase beginning July 1, 2020 and a 6 percent base pay increase beginning July 1, 2021. The contract also added officer retention bonuses of up to $7,500, and education incentives to pay for course fees, books and tuition at California State University rates.
The webpage also highlights the separate sign-on bonus program Lowenthal established to recruit and retain officers.
The sign-on bonus program pays up to $30,000 to entry-level and pre-service recruits who join the HBPD and stay. The bonus program also pays up to $40,000 to “laterals,” qualified officers from police or sheriff’s departments who join the HBPD and stay.