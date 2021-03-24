Angela S. Crespi, a 15-year veteran of city and county government, became the deputy city manager for Hermosa Beach on Monday, March 22.
Most recently, Crespi was Newport Beach’s administrative manager for the fire department beginning in 2014. In 2019, she was promoted to finance and administrative manager for that city's Public Works Department.
In a press release, Crespi said it was an honor to join the talented executive team in Hermosa Beach.
“I look forward to supporting our City Council and city staff in providing the highest level of services in this beautiful community,” said Crespi in the statement.
City Manager Suja Lowenthal said some of Crespi’s initial priorities will include the city’s budget, re-opening of city hall when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a city facilities’ needs assessment and working on a homelessness partnership with local cities and those across the county.
The deputy city manager position was approved in June 2019 as part of the 2020-21 budget, but two councilmembers expressed concern about adding a position that could potentially cost, with salary and benefits, nearly $200,000 yearly. The position was approved 4-1.
According to the city this week, Crespi’s base salary is $137,369.
At a June 2019 council meeting, when the position was approved, Lowenthal said the position was needed to be “responsive to resident’s needs” and to help the city reach the ambitious goals of PLAN Hermosa, the city's combination general plan and local coastal program.
But the deputy city manager and assistant to the city manager positions were later frozen as a cost savings measure in the 2020-21 budget. A total of 12 vacant full-time permanent positions for the remainder of the 2019-20 fiscal year and 10 positions for fiscal year 2020-21 were frozen.
In October, the City Council approved unfreezing the deputy city manager position and placing the assistant to the city manager as one of its frozen positions.
In an email Tuesday, Lowenthal said there was an increased urgency to fill the position when the assistant to the city manager resigned last year to take a position at another city.
Lowenthal added that deputy city manager responsibilities have grown due to the pandemic and how quickly the city has to respond to ever-changing public health protocols and to help local businesses navigate the changes.
“The need for leadership at all levels of the City has increased during these very challenging times, and we were fortunate to find a Deputy City Manager who has the skills and experience to help us with the myriad of responsibilities that we face as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and seek to fully re-open our economy,” wrote Lowenthal.
Crespi, who holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor of arts from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, started her career as a city planner in Carbondale and served as a field representative for the university before moving to California, according to the press release.
After moving to California, she was the Administrative Manager for Orange County Public Works.