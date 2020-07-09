Nearly 30 restaurants and businesses have received a temporary permit for outdoor retail dining and sales in Hermosa Beach, which according to one eatery helped business following the suspension of in-door dinning for a minimum of three weeks by state officials early last week.
Andrew Ritchie, owner of Crafty Minds Brews + Bites, said his restaurant has seen a “huge increase” in reservations and locals have loved the outdoor patio and the work they have put into it.
“The most striking difference, we have dramatically higher ticket average price, which means people are sitting and staying and enjoying themselves longer than ever before,” Ritchie said.
In May, the Hermosa Beach City Council approved a temporary permit program for outdoor retail sales and dining to help struggling businesses in the city.
At a special City Council meeting last week, hours for outdoor dining were restricted by the City Council over the Fourth of July weekend to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. At that meeting Community Development Director Ken Robertson said they had issued 16 permits to businesses for sales. Less than a week later, that number has reached 29, according to the city.