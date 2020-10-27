Hermosa Beach eighth grader Julian Dans is one of 28 students in the country to receive a Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, awarded to gifted learners to pursue the high school path of their choice.
The Institute for Educational Advancement in Pasadena gives out the four-year scholarship, this year for the class of 2025, to students across the country to “attend an optimally matched high school program to help them work toward meeting their unique intellectual and personal potential,” according to a press release.
During a phone interview, Dans said to compete for the scholarship, he wrote three essays, took multiple tests, submitted work samples and was interviewed, among other requirements.
“The whole process lasted around a year, so I got kind of emotionally invested in it,” Dans said.
The 13-year-old is an eighth grader at Astra Nova School, formerly Ad Astra School, which was founded by Elon Musk at SpaceX for its employee’s children.
Dans said he is unsure what high school he wants to attend.
“One of the great things about the scholarship is that they help you choose which is the best high school for you,” Dans said.
The Hermosa Beach resident's many hobbies including songwriting, fiction writing, playing piano and reading, he said. He also recently coded a website for his school. His academic interests include math, English, computer science and he started a Shakespeare club at his school.
Dans has worked at Dave’s Olde Book shop, cleaning bookshelves and organizing donations, in exchange for books, in Redondo Beach.
He also is in the process of launching Kids Teaching Kids, a pro-bono tutoring service for local elementary school children to help with math and eventually English as well.