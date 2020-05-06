Timed with Teacher Appreciation Week, the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation kicked off its “Hearts IN Hermosa” campaign Wednesday to raise funds and champion the educators and staff that help make Hermosa an award-winning school district.
Donations can be made at hbef.org. Donate and receive a heart-shaped window cling. The idea is to display the heart and show love and appreciation for educators in the community.
The city of Hermosa Beach and HBEF will also be highlighting a teacher each week via social media, with Hermosa View’s kindergarten teacher Denyse Lange as the first to be honored.
Also, thanks to the Hermosa Brewing Company, all of the money raised from its virtual music shows on Thursday nights will benefit HBEF. For more information, visit facebook.com/hermosabrewingcompany, and their Instagram account @hermosabrewingco.
“As our schools and families face an unprecedented time in history, we have seen an incredible outpouring of support from members of our community asking for how they can help support our schools,” said Carol Reid Kluthe, president of HBEF. “Thank you to everyone in the city of Hermosa for always helping us to raise awareness for the amazing teachers of Hermosa and all of their efforts, especially now.”
“Hearts IN Hermosa,” which takes the place of HBEF’s annual Giving Spring Campaign, is aimed at raising the funds needed to pay for the educator salaries for enrichment programs like libraries, middle school electives, physical education, music, STEM, IDEA/Sparks Lab, technology, in addition to the assistant principal position at Hermosa Valley.
The name “Hearts IN Hermosa” was inspired by HBEF’s “Hearts of Hermosa” fundraising event which transitioned this year to a virtual auction that raised more than $50,000 for the schools.
Although HBEF faces one of the most challenging times in the organization’s history, it is still hoping to raise the $1.2 million needed to bring all of the educators and enrichment programs back next year, according to a statement.
For more information, visit hbef.org.