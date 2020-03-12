The Hermosa Beach Education Foundation fundraiser Hearts of Hermosa, which was planned for Saturday, March 21, has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus, it was announced Thursday.
“This decision was not taken lightly and included the guidance of the city, school administration, and Beach Cities Health District,” said Carol Reid Kluthe, HBEF president, in a statement. “Ultimately, as an organization that cares immensely about the overall health and well being of our community, we are following the mandate of the Governor of California for all large public gatherings to be cancelled.”
Kluthe said “we are not in position to reschedule Hearts of Hermosa.”
“This puts HBEF in an even more difficult position because revenues from the event make up almost 25% of the dollars we provide to the school district,” Kluthe said. “As most parents are aware, HBEF funds programs such as Sparks Lab, Idea Lab, STEAM, art, music and more that are not funded by the state.”
To “stabilize these critical enrichment programs,” HBEF will host an online auction next week with more details forthcoming.
“Hearts of Hermosa ticket holders may convert the cost of the tickets into a donation to help us reach our annual goal,” Kluthe said. “Your donation will then become 100% tax deductible.”
For more information, visit hbef.org.