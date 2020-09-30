The Hermosa Beach Community Theatre can be one of the epicenters of entertainment in the South Bay, according to a report commissioned by the city. But to reach its potential, the decades-old venue is in need of renovations and a possible expansion.
The Hermosa Beach Community Theatre Market and Building Assessment report was discussed Tuesday at a joint study session of the Hermosa Beach City Council and the Parks, Recreation and Community Resources Advisory Commission.
The report commissioned by the city from the DLR Group, noted the Community Theatre was busy before the coronavirus pandemic, but it has the “capacity to attract additional uses and users.”
The Community Theatre needs improved ADA access, upgraded seating and carpeting, improved lighting and sound, and other capital improvements and upgrades, according to the report.
The city's community resource manager Kelly Orta said Tuesday's meeting will be the first of many before any plans are finalized.
“We really feel confident that this is a really good step in the right direction, to help guide us to really enhance this space and make it something that we know the community is going to be incredibly proud of,” Orta said.
Christina Kruise, project manager and business operations funding specialist with DLR Group, said her firm looked at two options. One is a major renovation that would transform Community Theatre into a regional performing arts center. The second is a conservative renovation that would “maintain and enhance the facility's community focus.”
According to the report, cost estimates range between $5 million and $13 million depending on the scope of the project, which could also include expansion of the theater.
“We think that there is an opportunity for a hybrid operating model that is really focused on community rentals supporting local community organizations,” Kruise said. “But that can be inclusive of some presented entertainment, whether that's four or five events a year, and maybe that grows over time.”
The report outlines the need for renovations to the theater's exterior including better signage as well as interior upgrades to the box office and theater lobby in the 502-seat theater. Since the Community Center, where the theater is located, is considered a locally significant landmark, historic preservation will be part of any renovations.
“There are quite a bit of modifications that will be needed,” said Jordan Levin, project architect with DLR Group.
The DLR Group also recommended in the report the city consider hiring a staff person dedicated to the Community Theatre and produce a branding campaign that could attract events to the theater since there is plenty of competition.
According to the report, there are 28 venues with capacities between 300 and 830 seats within a 30-mile radius of the theater including the James R. Armstrong Theatre and the Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, both in Torrance.
Kruise said they were interviewing stakeholders and completing the building assessment in March when the coronavirus caused the lock down.
“Obviously, the pandemic has created a lot of chaos,” Kruise said. “This is especially true for performing arts venues. While our study takes the pandemic into account, we have not explicitly developed a plan for its operations in a COVID-19 setting.”
For more information, visit hermosabeach.gov.