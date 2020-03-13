Hermosa Beach City School District will be closing Hermosa View and Hermosa Valley schools, all offices, as well as its Extended Day Program, starting Monday, March 16, according to a statement from the district.
The district said due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, it is making the move out of an abundance of caution and social responsibility.
According to HBCSD, remote instruction could be via email, Google classroom, Hangout or other electronic platforms.
“This move to online instruction will remain in effect for at least a week, however, families should plan through the conclusion of spring break; returning April 13,” read a statement from the HBCSD.
The statement said school district employees have been preparing for remote instruction and that individual school principals and teachers will be in touch to provide details.
"Clearly, this is new territory for all of us, including our teachers," reads the statement in part,"and we expect that we will be much better at this as we learn lessons and move forward.”
Activities, events and athletics will be cancelled including practices, games or any other sort of public gathering on campus, according to HBCSD.The EDP program will be also be closed.
The Manhattan Beach School District is also closing its campuses on Monday. It was reported Thursday that two people in Manhattan Beach are among Los Angeles County’s 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to a statement from the city of Manhattan Beach.
According to the HBCSD, since it is a K-8 school district, the “Manhattan Beach Unified School District provides instruction for Hermosa Beach residents in ninth to 12th grades. There are approximately 500 Hermosa Beach students who are in attendance at Mira Costa High School and who will be a part of the school closure.”