Because the “safest place” is to be home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hermosa Beach City School District announced April 1 the city’s school campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent Pat Escalante said in a statement the decision aligns with recommendations from Gov. Gavin Newsom and school officials from the state and Los Angeles County.
“Importantly, while campuses are closed, school is still in session and instruction will continue,” Escalante said in the statement. “We recognize that this decision comes with many challenges. Remote learning is a new experience for all of us and over the past three weeks, our teachers have done a tremendous job of pivoting from time in the classroom to remote learning. The California Department of Education, the Los Angeles County Office of Education and our leadership teams work each day to identify solutions to support this new learning environment.”
Escalante acknowledged parents, teachers and staff for their efforts, and students for “demonstrating amazing creativity and out-of-the-box thinking to strengthen remote learning.”
“It is very important for parents to know that we don’t expect you to be perfect in your efforts to help your children with their learning,” Escalante said. “ We know that you are doing your best and we appreciate all of your efforts and support.”
Escalante added, “It is important for your child to connect with his/her teachers and classmates daily. We need to keep our lines of communication and collaboration open. We know this situation can be stressful. Please reach out for help from the Beach Cities Health District, school principals, and teachers.”
For more information, visit hbcsd.org.