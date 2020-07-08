Fiesta Hermosa—touted as one of the largest arts and crafts fairs in Southern California— was expected to bring thousands to Hermosa Beach Labor Day weekend as it has for decades, but the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel the event due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, it was announced today.
The chamber has been hit hard financially due to COVID-19, having to cancel all its major events, beginning with its St. Patrick's Day Parade and followed by the Memorial Day Fiesta Hermosa.
The Fiesta Hermosa events help fund other celebrations in the city throughout the year including the Holiday Tree Lighting and New Year’s Eve festivities on Pier Plaza, as well as events to support nonprofit organizations and local businesses, said chamber President/CEO Maureen Hunt.
Hunt said it was really devastating for the chamber to lose its largest source of income. She said where most chambers, especially those that function as a visitor’s bureau, are funded through a city’s Transient Occupancy Tax, the Hermosa Chamber survives through events like Fiesta Hermosa.
“We’ve been very fortunate these past 48 years to have the Fiesta where we can be totally self funded,” Hunt said. “We get a little bit from membership, but it’s really nothing since we’re such a small town with not many businesses.”
Hunt said the chamber will soon be moving from its current location at 1007 Hermosa Ave. because their lease expires. A new company purchased their building and had given notice to every tenant in the building and the new buyer was going to remodel. The chamber's lease originally ended in June, but it was extended to the end of August.
The chamber wants to find a new location downtown, but their funding is low, Hunt said.
“Our board has decided that we will probably do a virtual chamber for several months until we find another location, but it's also a way of saving money,’ Hunt said. “ It's not good news, but at least we're still here.”
Hunt said the chamber’s financial issues and the cancellation of the Fiestas sends a ripple effect throughout the city since local businesses and nonprofits benefit from the exposure.
“Now we don't have this funding, we're not really sure what's going to happen, nor are we sure that we will even be allowed to put on any of the other events because of COVID-19,” Hunt said. “Everything is so unstable.”
Hunt added she wished the chamber could help the businesses and nonprofits more during this time, but many do not realize that the Hermosa Chamber is a nonprofit as well.
“The money that we take in we put out to the community,” Hunt said. “We've got a little bit money to keep us going and we're doing the best we can to keep our head above water. Hopefully we'll be back next year and it'll be a whole different story.”