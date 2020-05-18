Eduardo “Eddie” Sarmiento, who has been serving as Lynwood’s deputy city clerk, will become Hermosa Beach’s first city clerk appointed under ballot Measure CC on May 21.
Hermosa Beach voters approved ballot Measure CC last November, making the position an appointed rather than elected one, after Elaine Doerfling announced her retirement in 2019, after serving as city clerk for 29 years.
“While working in the Lynwood City Clerk’s Office, (Sarmiento) gained the experience and skills needed to meet today’s demands for a City Clerk and the growing complexities of that role in the digital era,” said City Manager Suja Lowenthal in a statement.
Sarmiento will be responsible for managing public records, conducting municipal elections, responding to public records requests, updating city ordinances, recording Hermosa Beach City Council proceedings, administering oaths of office, filing and maintaining Fair Political Practices Commission reports, accepting applications for city commissions and boards and receiving claims and personnel complaints.
“I’m looking forward to these challenges and feel well-prepared to manage the Hermosa Beach City Clerk’s Office,” Sarmiento said.
Sarmiento joined the city clerk’s staff in Lynwood, a city of 70,000, as the assistant to the city clerk in 2018, and became deputy city clerk last year. Previously, he served as a community outreach manager, office assistant and campus supervisor for the Aspire Charter School from 2012-2018.
Sarmiento grew up in the City of Commerce.
“I have always valued similarly tight-knit communities like Hermosa Beach where everyone knows their neighbors,” said Sarmiento. “I look forward to meeting and working with the Hermosa community, and I hope to help bring this City’s operations into the future while bringing its community into the fold. My door, whether physical or virtual, is always open to help residents.”
Sarmiento is married and he and his wife, Katheryne, live in Long Beach with their 16-month old son Mateo.
The city moved to appoint the city clerk following Doerfling’s retirement “because of the evolving nature of federal, state and local requirements and increasing complexities within the field of City Clerkship,” according to the statement.
According to the city before the election in November, of Los Angeles County's 88 cities, nearly 77 percent are “appointed, professional” and 80 percent of California city's have appointed clerks.