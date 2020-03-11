At least for one evening and for a good cause, the Hermosa Beach Community Center will transform into Havana on Saturday, March 21, for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation’s largest fundraiser, Hearts of Hermosa.
“We have decor going to town and trying to make it like people really are walking into Havana when they come to the event,” said HBEF President Carol Reid Kluthe.
Last year, the Hearts of Hermosa fundraiser raised $280,000, which helps fund programs, from music to science, that are not paid for by the state.
“Our goal is always to meet or exceed last year," Kluthe said. "It's always in our head to go farther than we did the year before."
The event features food and drinks from local favorite eateries, dancing, and an auction that features concert tickets to trips.
Kluthe said in recent years she has seen the community outside of those who have children in Hermosa Beach schools “really stepping up to support local education.”
“Again this year, we've had lots of new businesses that don't have kids in the school at all that have stepped up this year,” Kluthe said. “So I think it probably will be a record breaking year for sponsorship for this event.”
Tickets are $175 for single admission or $350 for couples. Teacher tickets are $100, limit two for teacher/staff.
The Hermosa Beach Community Center is located at 710 Pier Ave.
For more information about to event or how to donate, visit hbef.org.