The Support Local Gift Exchange spread some joy at Christmas with more than 100 locals supporting Hermosa Beach businesses struggling during COVID-19.
It was such a success that HermosaOne, a volunteer nonprofit organization formed to promote everything Hermosa Beach, will be hosting a Valentine’s exchange. Deadline to join is Saturday, Jan. 30.
“While Valentine’s Day is not typically a day where neighbors buy each other gifts, I think everyone could use a little love right now,” said HermosaOne co-founder Jessica Accamando. “And our business community could certainly use the love.”
For those interested in participating, locals sign up and are randomly assigned to a South Bay neighbor to buy for from a Hermosa Beach business, according to Accamando. When people register, they indicate a wish list where they can list shops and restaurants they like.
“We also provide a listing of businesses that are offering extra deals to help people when they are making their wish lists to entice them to shop at those places,” she said. “For example when quickly registering I might just say 'I like to eat and drink coffee' but if I see that my favorite coffee shop is offering a deal, I might instead say 'Lucky 7 Coffee' on my wish list.”'
Accamando said that participates do not have to live in Hermosa Beach.
“We do ask participants to live in the South Bay because the hope is that people don’t have to drive far on delivery day,” she said.
There is a $20 to $30 price range. A special delivery day takes place on Feb. 12.
“On that day, any time they pick, they can deliver to the address of the person they were assigned and leave the gift,” Accamando said. “I encourage folks to reach out to the person before delivery to make sure that person will be home so they don’t leave a gift unattended for a long period of time.”
In regards to adhering to the coronavirus health order, Accamando said they encourage people to do what they are comfortable with in terms of meeting.
“Most people are leaving the gift at the door and knocking and standing back and waving or simply leaving it,” Accamando said. “But many people have had some longer conversations and chatted for a bit or connected afterwards via text or email. We are definitely encouraging people to be extra safe regardless.”
Last year, longtime residents Rachel Kuppinger and Polly Schneider wanted to support local businesses and maybe meet some neighbors.
“It just seemed like a fun way to get to know our Facebook neighbors,” Kuppinger said. “I feel like we're constantly just reading about politics or coronavirus or any of that stuff. It was just nice to have something kind of fun and light to look forward to, so I signed up.”
Kuppinger said she did not know the 91-year-old Schneider until the gift exchange. Kuppinger had put on her wish list a Hermosa Beach Lifeguard globe from Curious in Hermosa Beach, but it was sold out. So instead she received a gift certificate from Schneider from Curious that was stamped and written on a piece of wood.
“Now we're friends… she's so fun and refreshing to follow her posts,” Kuppinger said.
Kuppinger said she purchased a COVID-19 gnome ornament from Gum Tree for another person she drew.
Schneider has lived in the South Bay for 65 years and was a teacher in Manhattan Beach for 45 years before she retired more than 30 years ago.
Schneider said using the technology, including the app Elfster, for the Christmas gift exchange was a challenge at first, but she caught on. Schneider, like Kuppinger, said they have already signed up for the Valentine’s exchange, which can be done at their website, hermosaone.com.
“I think it's a fabulous way to support local small businesses in town… a lot of them have been around for a long time,” Schneider said.
Kuppinger, a history buff, said she hopes soon to meet Schneider in person and “pick her brain” about local history.
For those interested in signing up,, visit https://hermosaone.com/vday/.