When the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health put tight restrictions on farmers markets because of the coronavirus in March, the little Hermosa Beach Friday market, managed by the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club, was hit especially hard.
That's because the market relied on foot traffic from parents and students from nearby Hermosa Valley School, said Rotary Club president Steve Peterson.
“It cut out quite a bit of our income,” Peterson said. “A lot of what we had were people that came and had lunch at the market, from the hot food vendors. We had the kids after school that bought stuff and then their parents would pick them up and buy stuff. That kind of took away from the market.”
But now the Friday farmers market, at Valley Drive at 11th Street, is attempting to rebound with its reopening on Friday, Aug. 14, from noon to 4 p.m.
To reopen, Peterson said, they still have to abide by the county restrictions including no hot food, picnicking, entertainment or other vendors. They can allow farmers and pre-packaged food vendors similar to Manhattan Beach and Torrance farmers markets.
“The markets are succeeding," Peterson said, "and we're just counting that we can do the same."
Friday farmers market has hired a new market manager, Nancy Jones, who has headed up the Redondo Beach market in Veterans Park for years.
Peterson said Jones convinced him their “little” farmers market could operate with those restrictions.
Even though they lost the hot food vendors, artist booths and entertainment, Peterson said the newly opened market will have more vendors including farmers and packaged foods. They increased from 20 vendors to around 25, he said.
Peterson said he did not know how the hot food vendors are coping.
“I don't know what those poor people are doing without the markets because for several of them, they just went to different markets throughout the week and that was their entire income,” he said.
Peterson said the vendors will be separated by six feet. They were able to spread them out more because the picnic area was removed due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Farmers markets were deemed essential business in March under the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place order. Other local markets have reopened in the South Bay since then including Manhattan Beach’s Downtown Farmers Market and the Torrance farmers market at Wilson Park.
But Hemosa Beach’s Wednesday farmers market closed because its contract with Mark Anderson, with Sprouts of Promise, was not renewed by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Peterson said he hopes the community returns, of course with masks on and social distancing in mind.
“We kind of got our fingers crossed, we've got the vendors now, if we can get the customers we'll be in great shape,” Peterson said.