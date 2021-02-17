Five hopefuls will be running to fill a vacant Hermosa Beach City Council seat, according to city officials on Wednesday.
The candidates for the May 11 all-mail special election include Randy Balik, contractor/business owner; Dean Francois, retired federal budget director; Raymond Jackson, retired Army colonel; Daniel Rittenhouse, renewable energy executive; and film journalist Tara McNamera Stabile.
In January, the Hermosa Beach Council voted to hold the all-mail special election in May instead of either appointing someone to replace Councilmember Hany Fangary or holding an election in November.
Fangary’s seat was left vacant when he moved with his family to Manhattan Beach. Fangary’s replacement will fill his seat until the term expires in November 2022.
Every registered voter in Hermosa Beach will receive a ballot, according to city officials, but details were not yet available about when ballots would go out.