The filing period to fill a vacant Hermosa Beach city council seat begins Tuesday, Jan. 19, for the special election that takes place May 11.
The deadline to file to fill Hany Fangary’s seat is Friday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m.
The newly elected councilmember will serve from May until Nov. 8, 2022 which would have been the end of Fangary's second term. Fangary resigned from the panel effective Jan. 4.
Those interested in filing can call City Clerk Eddie Sarmiento to receive paperwork in a socially distanced setting.
To serve on the Council, candidates must be Hermosa Beach residents and registered voters.
Ballots will need to be postmarked no later then May 11 and the city must receive the ballots no later then three days after May 11, according to Sarmiento.
The county has not given the city the date when the ballots go out.
For more information, visit hermosabeach.gov.