Hearts of Hermosa was cancelled and replaced with a virtual event in 2020 because of COVID-19, but the fundraiser for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation will get a different lease on life in 2021.
At its Tuesday, Feb. 23 meeting, the Hermosa Beach City Council approved four drive-in movie events which will take place in March and April on the top level of the city's parking structure off Hermosa Avenue, near Pier Avenue.
The movie events replace the in-person Hearts of Hermosa event, which took place in March each year. The fundraisers typically supplement the school district’s budgets for music and art. In 2019, the gala, held in the Community Center parking lot, brought in approximately $280,000 which included sponsor support.
Last year, the virtual Hearts of Hermosa event raised more than $250,000, according to Carol Reid Kluthe, HBEF president, in a Wednesday phone call.
"That would be our hope to raise the same amount because, of course, the district relies on that much money," said Kluthe, adding the education foundation will also schedule smaller events throughout the year including an auction and a virtual wine tasting.
According to a city staff report, the drive-in movies would be allowed to take place between March 1 and April 30, with "movies carefully selected to be kid-friendly in an effort to provide a drive-in movie experience for all ages."
Kluthe said the education foundation has not yet determined final dates for the drive-in events.
"HBEF representatives have already begun preliminarily discussing the logistical planning for the event with the City’s special events team, which includes representatives from all City departments including the LA County Fire Department and the Commission’s Special Event Subcommittee," the staff report reads.
For more information, visit hbef.org.