An exhibit at the Hermosa Beach Museum, “Going to the Movies: The Story of the Bijou Theater,” hosted by the Hermosa Beach Historical Society, opened March 5 at the Hermosa Beach Museum. The exhibit traces the history of the Metropolitan Theatre through its decades as a movie theater, until its closing as the Bijou Theater.
On Friday, March 6, the documentary “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace,” directed by Hermosa Beach's April Wright, which features vintage images of the theater, will be screened at the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets to the screening are $10, and can be purchased at HermosaBeachHistoricalSociety.org, and at the door.