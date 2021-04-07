Ballots will go out April 12 for a special, all mail-in ballot election on May 11 to replace a Hermosa Beach councilmember.
The candidates will discuss the issues again when the Hermosa Beach Neighborhood Association hosts a Zoom debate, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The Zoom link can be found at HBneighborhood.org.
The five candidates are:
Contractor and business owner Randy Balik;
Retired budget director Dean Francois;
Retired U.S. Army Col. Raymond Jackson;
Daniel Rittenhouse, a renewable energy executive; and
Film journalist Tara McNamara Stabile.
Los Angeles County will begin mailing out ballots April 12 to registered voters in Hermosa Beach.
For Hermosa Beach residents who are not registered voters, the deadline to register to vote or transfer voter registration is April 26 in order to vote in the May 11 election.
The election will replace former Councilman Hany Fangary, who vacated his seat when he moved his family to Manhattan Beach.
The next debate, hosted by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Hermosa Beach Association, takes place Monday, April 12, beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 8 and Frontier Channel 31 in Hermosa Beach and can be streamed at hbchamber.net/forum, the city's YouTube channel, or hermosabeach.gov.