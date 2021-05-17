The first public tours of Hermosa Vista School and a fundraiser for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation highlighted a ribbon cutting opening for the newly built school on May 15.
An online art auction and in-person exhibit were part of the fundraiser “Arts of Hermosa,’ which was hosted by The South Bay Artist Collective, the local nonprofit Young at Art, and the Hermosa Valley, Vista, View Parent Teacher Organization.
The first day of classes for students in transitional kindergarten through second grade took place on April 13, at Hermosa Vista. Saturday’s event marked the first time the public was allowed to tour the campus due to COVID-19 restrictions.