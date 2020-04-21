In light of L.A. County Public Health department orders keeping non-essential businesses, city facilities, beaches and the Strand closed until at least May 15, the City of Hermosa Beach invites residents to a virtual Town Hall meeting, Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m., to receive updates and discuss steps for reopening.
Questions are encouraged and may be submitted in advance, online through the city's web page hermosabeach.gov or direct using the following link:
https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/submit-your-covid-19-related-questions.
The Town Hall panel will include Mayor Mary Campbell, City Manage Suja Lowenthal, Chief of Police Paul LeBaron and Dr. William Kim, chief medical advisor with Beach Cities Health District.
The community can join the meeting online at the scheduled day and time using instructions provided on its web page, as well as on local cable channels 8 and 31.
City Manager Suja Lowenthal said in an April 20 letter to The Beach Reporter, "We are working with all the beach cities—from El Segundo to Palos Verdes Estates—and with L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the L.A. County Beaches and Harbors on how and when these can reopen. We appreciate your patience as we carefully plan and implement our recovery."