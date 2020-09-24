Hermosa Beach teenager Kina Desai is launching a buy-one, give-one campaign to ensure children in Central America have the most basic of necessities—clean, comfortable underwear.
After volunteering with children in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in 2019, the then 13-year-old saw how much children lacked basic necessities. People typically donated shirts, pants and shoes, but not the most essential piece of clothing.
“Something that's commonly overlooked is underwear,” Desai said, now a freshman at Mira Costa High School. “But that can make a big difference, not only in comfort and decreasing irritation and injury, but also the confidence and self-esteem of the child.”
When she returned home from her five-day trip, she wanted to do something, so Draws For A Cause was born.
The children she met, Desai said, either had dirty underwear or none at all. For every pair of children’s Draws For A Cause underwear purchased, one will be donated to a child, ages 4 to 12.
Desai began a Kickstarter campaign for her first round of inventory and has nearly reached her fundraising goal of $11,500.
“I will be taking it down on trips to specific care centers,” said Desai when the first production underwear is complete. “I'm hoping to start in Guatemala.”
She runs Draws For A Cause on her own and that's a completely new challenge for her, she said. But, when she needs a credit card, she does enlist the help of her parents.
“I’m working through it step by step,” she said.
Desai has been designing the underwear for boys and girls and has a manufacturer in Asia, but eventually she hopes to manufacturer the product in Central America to create more jobs there as the business grows. The underwear, she said, is 100% cotton, comes in different designs and colors for boys and girls, and are without tags.
“I remember what kind of underwear I like to buy and you want to be comfortable, the waistband, everything,” Desai said. “So designing the underwear, making it perfectly fitted, and coming out with the perfect product was definitely the biggest challenge.”
Desai traveled to the care centers at the border with the League of Creative Minds, an academic program that teaches middle school to high school students everything from international world affairs and workings of government to public advocacy and diplomacy.
When she was volunteering at the care centers, she distributed food and clothing, as well as just listened to the children's stories.
“Every time I would find them a shirt in the box of stuff that had been donated to the care centers, you could just see their faces light up and that was something that really drove me to want to help them,” Desai said.
Desai was born in San Francisco, but her family eventually moved to Hermosa Beach when she was in the third grade. She recently graduated from Hermosa Valley School where she was student council president. She is also part of the Beach Cities Health District’s Youth Advisory Council, which is comprised of dozens of middle and high school students from Hermosa, Manhattan and Redondo Beach schools, and focuses on the heath of their peers.
“I just love really being involved,” Desai said.
For more information, visit draws4acause.com.