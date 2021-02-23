Los Angeles County will begin mailing out ballots April 12 to registered voters in Hermosa Beach for the May 11 special election to fill a vacant city council seat, the city announced today.
That will be followed on April 20 with an Official Sample Ballot booklet Information about the five candidates who are vying to fill Hany Fangary’s seat, according to a city press release.
For Hermosa Beach residents who are not registered voters, the deadline to register to vote or transfer voter registration is April 26 in order to vote in the May 11 election, according to the press release.
The five candidates are:
- Randy Balik - Contractor/Business Owner
- Dean Francois - Retired Budget Director
- Raymond Jackson - Retired Colonel, Army
- Daniel Rittenhouse - Renewable Energy Executive
- Tara McNamara Stabile - Film journalist
Voters can return their ballot through the post office or any “bona fide” private mail delivery company, according to the press release.
Ballots can also be dropped off before 8 p.m. on May 11 at the Hermosa Beach Library, adjacent to City Hall, located at 550 Pier Ave., or at the County Registrar’s office in Norwalk.
According to the press release, ballots must arrive no later than May 14 to be counted, which includes a three-day grace period for mail delivery.
On May 13, ballot counting will begin and the election results will be certified on May 24.
Fangary’s seat was left vacant when he moved with his family to Manhattan Beach. Fangary’s replacement will fill his seat until the term expires in November 2022.
City Clerk Eddie Sarmiento said in an email that the city has more than 15,100 registered voters and this will the first special election to fill a council seat since 2016 when Nanette Barragan ran for Congress
"Conducting this election through the mail will help protect the community’s health during the pandemic and have the added benefit of making it easy for people to cast their ballots when they have time," said Sarmiento in the email.
For more information on the election, visit hermosabeach.gov.