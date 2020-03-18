Although this year's Hearts of Hermosa, a fundraiser for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation, was canceled, supporters can still lend their support through an online auction scheduled to go live Saturday, March 21, at 9 a.m.
The auction will be live through Saturday, March 28. Winners will be notified via the text/email that they used to bid.
To review the list of items and participate in the auction, visit hoh2020.givesmart.com.
According to Carol Reid Kluthe, HBEF president, because of the coronavirus scare, the “auction did scale back on any sporting events or concerts, but was still able to feature experiences with extended expiration dates.”
Items include tickets to a one-of-a-kind Goodyear Blimp experience, tickets to Jimmy Kimmel, Studio Lot Tours from Sony and Fox, jewelry, artwork from local artists including photographer Bo Bridges. In addition, people can bid on amazing art projects from Hermosa students, a vintage PCH street sign donated by the city and a host of gift cards from favorite local restaurants such as Tower 12, Simms Group, Martha's and more.
Hearts of Hermosa makes up almost 25 percent of the dollars provided to the schools which help fund programs such as Sparks Lab, Idea Lab, STEAM, art, music and more that are not funded by the state.
For more information, visit hbef.org.