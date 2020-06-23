The City of Hermosa Beach announced the cancellation of this summer's outdoor concerts and movies due to the risks associated with the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.
Chris Hudson, director of marketing and branding for 5B Artists + Media, promoter of the Hermosa Beach Summer Series, said the serious health concerns related to bringing large groups together for performances, as well as difficulties in booking acts and securing insurance during a pandemic, forced the cancellation.
“We’ve been incredibly proud to host the Hermosa Beach Summer Series in our community and are disappointed that current circumstances will prevent us from providing music and fun at the beach this summer,” said Hudson, in the statement. “We look forward to returning next year with high-level live music and other family-friendly experiences.”
Laura Leventhal, president of Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks (HBFOP), which hosts Movies at the Beach, said the organization supports decision to cancel the series. She added that HBFOP is confident they will be able to deliver a much stronger and safer community event down the road.
Friends of the Parks is actively working through alternatives and ways they might be able to supplement the absence of Movies at the Beach, according to Leventhal.
Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal said the pandemic has made it impossible to safely and effectively host the events.
“We know that these concerts and movies are valued community traditions, and we thank residents and our local businesses for their continued patience and understanding,” said Lowenthal.