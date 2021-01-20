Keith Brinker of Hermosa Beach was named the winner of the city's Annual Residential Parking Permit Design Contest. The winning image was unveiled at a Jan. 12 city council meeting and will appear on 2021-2022 permits.
Incorporating pastel tie-dye tones reminiscent of a sunset, the design draws upon Hermosa’s history and natural beauty. In the foreground, an iconic Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower is flanked by a flying seabird on one side and the landmark Tim Kelley surfing statue on the other.
Brinker works locally as a graphic designer, creating and building brands and websites for clients.
In a press release from the City of Hermosa Beach, Brinker said wanted his design to reflect the sense of calm he feels at the beach.
"I was inspired by a picture of a Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower I took years ago, and I did my best to include every element — from the ocean to the sky — that makes this city uniquely special to me and its residents," said Brinker.
Brinker added his wife inspired his inclusion of the Tim Kelley statue as her uncle, Paul Gudmundsson, was instrumental in helping to preserve it.
The city will mail renewal postcards for the 2021-2022 residential parking permits during the week of Jan. 25. Only Hermosa Beach residents who live within the city’s Impacted Parking Area are eligible to purchase them. Enforcement will begin at 10 a.m. on March 20.
The permits cost $40 each with the exception of the 100% Alternative Fuel Vehicle Permit issued at no charge for vehicles running entirely on electricty or compressed natural gas.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall continues to be fully operational but not open to the public so there will be no over-the-counter permit sales.
The quickest way to obtain permits is through the online system which goes active on Monday, Feb. 1, at 12 a.m. Alternatively, permits can be renewed by sending an email to ParkingPermits@hermosabeach.gov.
To submit a completed paper application through the U.S. Mail, send it to City Hall, 1315 Valley Dr., Room 101, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254, and allow 5-7 business days for processing.
To renew an existing permit, residents will need the following:
- Renewal postcard from the city or proof of residency less than 30 days old (such as a rental/lease agreement, utility bill or tax bill)
- Valid picture identification (such as a driver’s license, California I.D., passport or military I.D.)
Employee parking permits can be purchased for $143 by people who work in the same impacted areas if they provide a valid I.D., vehicle registration and a current pay stub.
For further information on the parking permit program, visit hermosabeach.gov or call (310)318- 0217, (310)318- 0251 or (310)318- 0211.