The Manhattan Beach Unified School District has partnered with others in the South Bay to provide free take-away meals to all students under 18. Pre-assembled meals consisting of one breakfast and a sack lunch may be picked up by the students at the following times and locations:
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these Torrance locations:
Torrance Elementary, 2125 Lincoln Ave.
Carr Elementary, 3404 W. 168th St.
Edison Elementary, 3800 W. 182nd St.
J.H. Hull Middle School, 2080 W. 231 St.
Magruder Middle School, 4100 W. 185th St.
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at these Hawthorne locations:
Eucalyptus Elementary, 12044 Eucalyptus Ave.
Kornblum Elementary, 3620 W. El Segundo Blvd.
Hawthorne Middle School, 4366 W. 129th St.
Prairie Vista Middle School, 13600 Prairie Ave.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these Lawndale locations:
Green Elementary, 4520 W. 168th St.
Twain Elementary, 3728 W. 154th St.
Anderson Elementary, 4110 W. 154th St.
Mitchell Elementary, 14429 S. Condon Ave.
Addams Middle School, 4535 W. 153rd St.
FDR Elementary, 3533 Marine Ave.
Smith Elementary, 4521 W. 147th St.
Questions? Contact the school district by phone, at 310-318-345 x5031 or by email to food&nutrition@mbusd.org.