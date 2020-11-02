Witches and warlocks on Halloween morning packed the King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach.
They paddle-boarded and kayaked through the water like witches on broomsticks beyond the surf on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Some people went all out with costumes, witch hats and face paint, while others wore all black to commemorate the spooky season.
The organizer, Redondo Beach resident Erin Hansen, said she was inspired by a similar event in Morro Bay, CA, to create a South Bay Witches Paddle.
Hansen, a teacher in Palos Verdes, has now started a Witches Stand-up Paddlers of the South Bay group on Facebook, she said, after hearing from participants interested in Thanksgiving and other holiday paddling events.