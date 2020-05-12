A couple of weeks ago, I was alone in a place that should never feel lonely.
While out for a run, I stood at the base of the Manhattan Beach Pier. The pier, the beach, the parking lots, the Strand and the bike bath were all deserted, closed by the pandemic that has upended life around the world.
It occurred to me it was probably the first time in decades a person could stand alone in that spot. A sign posted by the city really understated the situation: “LOT CLOSED. SPECIAL EVENT.”
Special indeed. And surreal, terrifying, frustrating and overwhelming. It’s a human tradition for old people to tell young people that every modern moment of challenge is eclipsed by some catastrophe they lived through in the past.
But not this. No one on planet earth has been through anything like this. National and local disasters have always been plentiful, but the novel coronavirus presents an immediate global threat like nothing else in our lifetimes.
Maybe that’s why I felt compelled to write to you three and a half years after my last byline in The Beach Reporter. When I paused my column, it was because after 30 years I had run out of things to say, and the internet’s explosion of self-expression made it even more challenging to say something worthwhile that hadn’t already been said by someone else.
Ironically, it is the very fact so much of the world is having the same thoughts and emotions that prompts me to check in with you.
I hope you are as well as can be expected. I hope this virus has made only inconveniences in your life and not true tragedy. If you are afraid, welcome to the club. If you are sick, I wish you full recovery. If you have lost a loved one, I wish you comfort. If you are lonely, I wish you as much companionship that social distancing and virtual connections can allow.
If you have lost a job or business, I wish you the governmental relief you deserve and the good fortune you’ll need in the difficult months ahead.
If you are a parent helping your kids learn online, I wish you patience. If you are a student coping with distance learning and the inability to see your friends, I wish you a life long enough that you can impress your grandchildren with your stories of getting an education during the pandemic of 2020.
This is a crisis with a heavy logistical load. It’s all about resources and stocking up, from critical materials such as personal protective equipment to banal stuff like toilet paper. Everyone wants to have what they need for the duration, and no one knows how long that will be.
As my wife and I have kept the supply of food and sundries flowing into the house through on-line ordering and curbside pick-up, I have also tried to make the most of another resource essential for times like these. Every night, as I go to sleep, I try to mine my memory for moments from better times. I try to nourish my soul with the laughter and light I have shared with friends and family over the years.
This is a unique experience of life being stripped down to its barest, more valuable components. Good health, a roof over your head, food to eat, people who love you: those are the most basic essentials of survival. To thrive, you need the hope learned from times in the past when darkness was slowly replaced by light. You need the optimism and faith in humanity that comes from a history of receiving—and offering—a helping hand.
Just as this crisis reminds us of what is essential in our personal life, so too must we confront what is essential in our civic life. The pandemic has brutally highlighted the importance of competent and compassionate leadership.
We have been fortunate that the denial and disarray coming out of the White House has been countered for the most part by clear thinking and communication from state houses across the country, but still there are painful lessons being learned and stark contrasts being drawn ahead of the November election.
More than 80,000 Americans have died from this virus and many more have been critically ill and face a long road to recovery. Even with those sobering numbers, most of us have not be touched personally from this disease. In that regard, it is like many wars, with the heaviest burden carried by a relatively small minority.
Despite that disproportionate load sharing—or perhaps because of it—many locals bemoaned not being able to use the beach. As much as I missed the sand and sea myself, I found these complaints to be more than a little selfish.
Losing access to the beach might not have been the most effective way to fight the virus, but it was a powerful symbol to remind us this war will take sacrifice from everyone. If one person not being able to lounge on the beach saves another person from dying alone in a hospital room tethered to a ventilator, it’s worth it.
The irony in my desire to get back to the beach—and the irony of me standing alone looking over a vast empty stretch of sand—is that in recent years, my wife has complained that I want the beach all to myself. Whenever we go down to lay out, I end up being bothered by people near us talking and playing music when I am trying to sleep.
Now, after weeks and weeks away from strangers, such an irritation would be glorious. Being alone at the beach may sound great, but, like working from home, wearing sweatpants every day and driving down empty roadways, it goes against our nature.
We are social animals, here to irritate and inspire each other, to challenge and comfort, to engage and embrace.
And right now, we are here to save each other, from a distance.