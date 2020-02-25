The Manhattan Beach-based education provider GrowingGreat is expanding nationally through a new partnership with Del Monte Foods, Inc.
Together, GrowingGreat and Del Monte will bring hands-on activities to science centers, children's museums and schools across the country. Its program transforms gardens into outdoor STEM labs that empower children to make healthy food choices.
“As a long-time believer in the mission of providing satisfying and nutritious products, Del Monte Foods has made it a priority to educate people on healthy eating habits,” said Bibie Wu, chief marketing officer.
Del Monte chose to partner with GrowingGreat due to its pioneering success in Los Angeles, a commitment to hands-on STEM learning, and its ability to impact children nationwide through existing relationships with science centers, according to a press release.
During this time of expansion, GrowingGreat remains equally committed to the 15,000 children it serves in Los Angeles each year, with 65% in under-resourced communities.
"We believe every community should have access to healthy produce and all children should experience the joy of growing fruit and vegetables in their own garden," said GrowingGreat Executive Director Jennifer Jovanovic.