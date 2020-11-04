Cathey Graves and Jason Boxer continue leading a field of four candidates for the Manhattan Beach Unified School District board, after semi-official results of the Nov. 3 election came out early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Office finished tallying vote-by-mail ballots that arrived before Election Day and those cast at vote centers shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The county must still count some ballots, including provisional ones and vote-by-mail ones that arrived after election day. Another update is expected later Wednesday. And official results likely won't come for weeks.
Graves had 32% of the vote, while Boxer had 24% in early returns that were reported after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
Graves is an accountant and attorney who said she wants to focus on creative solutions for getting students safely back into classrooms. She said she would push for more funding on the local, state and national level. She has served on the board of the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation, which raises money to supplement MBUSD budgets.
Boxer, who uses they/them pronouns, is an early childhood educator and community organizer. They are a product of MBUSD schools who graduated from Mira Costa in 2011. Boxer said they entered the race to provide a contrasting voice among school leadership. As a student in the district, they said, Boxer was impacted directly by budget issues. To tackle the district’s financial challenges, they said, the district should have to justify school expenses with a zero-based budgeting plan.
“I was really excited to see my name at the top of the list,” Graves said Wednesday, “I’m humbled by the support for my candidacy; I’m ready to jump in and make a difference for our schools and kids.”
Her most important goal if elected, Graves said, is working closely with the county and state to get MBUSD students back in classrooms and creating the opportunity for those who are able and willing to return to campus to do so.
“I’m glad (the board) put the waiver in (for TK-2),” Graves said. “I’m hopeful that’s just the first step in getting the remainder of our students back on campus.”
As Graves watched votes come in on election night, her children, who are in college, were on FaceTime with about 20 of their friends rooting for her.
“That was really exciting to me; that’s why I’m doing this, for the kids in schools," Graves said. "It’s nice to hear excitement from the kids in my race."
Her involvement over the years in the school district, the city and community sports made a difference in the votes, Graves said.
“I’ve met so many people through those opportunities and had a lot of (campaign) support from each one of those groups,” Graves said. “I will work hard for all the Manhattan Beach residents to make our schools the best they can be.”
The Board of Education will seat two of four candidates on its five-member panel, which determines policies for the 6,500 students across the eight schools in its district.
“There's still a lot of uncertainty,” Boxer said Wednesday. “I feel really optimistic about my chances, but completely realistic about it still being up in the air.”
Boxer said that during election night they tried to focus on being proud of what their campaign has already accomplished instead of being wrapped up in winning or losing.
“I hope that I win, and if I don’t, I’ll still be so glad that I tried,” Boxer said. “Seeing that I’m on track to get the seat, although not guaranteed, that comes with a big feeling of responsibility; a mixed bag of excitement (and realization that) it’s time to step up.”
Boxer is ready to take on issues the district is already facing, the candidate said, like preparing campuses to reopen, budget transparency and ensuring everyone in the learning community is in agreement with school reopening waivers as more grade levels are allowed by the county.
If seated, Boxer first plans to go after forming a coalition with other local officials and school boards across the state to advocate for increased district funding, they said, as well as supporting interests of people of color to make public schools more welcoming and inclusive for everybody.
In a year beset with concerns about how to safely return students to campus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all four candidates emphasized a potential budget shortfall for the high-performing school district.
A district budget report shows a small surplus in this fiscal year’s $84 million budget. Future years, however, could show large deficits.
Mike Brunick, a media and technology professional, had about 23% of the vote. He is on the board of directors of MBEF. In addition to working on budget issues, Brunick said he wants to improve communication and collaboration within the school community and increase accountability.
Heather de Roos, an aerospace product manager, has also served on the MBEF board. To solve the budget problems, de Roos said she would work to increase enrollment at MBUSD schools, which in turn would lead to more state funding. She also said she’s an advocate for extending the parcel tax in the city that ends in 2024.