The nonprofit Grades of Green recently honored four local students as "eco-leaders" and featured them in a video promoting environmental causes.
The four students — Samantha Torres from Mira Costa High School, Rylee Goldfarb from Redondo Union High School, Viveca Henry from Bishop Montgomery High School and Carson native Isaiah Williams — were chosen for their leadership in the community and passion for the environment.
Samantha Torres, a 16-year-old Mira Costa student, said she developed a passion for the environment when her parents introduced her to Grades of Green when she was younger.
“Grades of Green has shown me that my voice has the power to change our community by helping me advocate for the environment at city council and school board meetings,” Torres said.
Torres thanked Grades of Green program advisor Robyn Murphy for her support in helping her become a stronger leader by guiding her to lead her own beach clean-up team.
“(Murphy) taught people that their choices have a powerful impact on nature and the climate,” Torres said.
According to Murphy, Torres started the first student-led Grades of Green club at Mira Costa and has been working with the Rise Campaign to “spearhead solutions to environmental problems in the community such as reducing plastic marine pollution and improving the climate through a plant-based diet.”
“Samantha has shown a passion for civic engagement and bettering her community from a young age and has been an active Grades of Green eco-leader since she was in 3rd grade,” Murphy said.
Rylee Goldfarb, a 15-year-old Redondo Union student, said she started working with Grades of Green when she was 6 years old. She said she has learned a lot about being a leader with the help of advisors who have helped her put together successful eco-festivals at school.
“(They have) given me the tools and platform I’ve needed to educate my community about how they can make a change to protect the environment,” Goldfarb said.
Murphy said Goldfarb was awarded a SoCal Environmental Excellence Development Award by the South Bay Business Environmental Coalition in 2019, and has been recognized for her contributions to sustainability in the South Bay.
“Rylee is inspiring people to reduce their use of single-use plastic by raising awareness of plastic pollution — an issue that hits close to home for anyone who cares about the ocean,” Murphy said.
Grades of Green is an environmental education nonprofit that encourages students to be environmentally aware. It started in 2007 at Grand View Elementary in Manhattan Beach.