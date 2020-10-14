(From left to right) J.R. De Alba, 6, with his father, Rico De Alba, 43, of Lawndale, along with his cousin, James Blandon, 3. Blandon and his four sisters, Alya, Jocelyn, Luz and Melody, were adopted by Rico De Alba and his wife, Guissell, after their father, Marlon Blandon, 36, of Lehi Utah, died of COVID-19 in July. (Photo courtesy of Rico De Alba)