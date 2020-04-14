Spring break doesn't totally provide a breather for families with young children while staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.
But, creativity and leisure time for these beach cities families make the vacation from homeschooling feel like they're not stuck inside.
Melissa Heckscher set up a carnival in her backyard this week, one of the themed activities she came up with to help her kids feel the fun that the week off of school should be.
The Manhattan Beach resident and her 5-year-old daughter assembled a ring toss, games to roll a ball to knock over cones and throw coins onto a plate and a ping pong ball shooter—they lined up stuffed animals as prizes.
Although it's a hassle keeping her 5, 8 and 10-year-olds entertained at different levels, Heckscher said, she imagines her family will look back warmly on all the time spent inside.
"I keep thinking there will be a day where they'll miss this," she said.
She also created a spy school at home, complete with code making and a hallway laser beam obstacle course.
Spring break for Manhattan Beach parent of two Diana Skaar, she said, means one less thing on her daily to-do list.
"Of course, that just mean the kids will be on their devices and watching TV, but that's OK," Skaar said. "I'm not trying to be an A+ parent right now," she added, "I'm just trying to make sure they're fed, happy and doing OK."
Heckscher was "upset," she said, when beaches closed. She would take her kids there and to Mira Costa High School's public fields, which closed almost two weeks ago.
"Fields, I get because I'd see kids playing soccer in big groups and it seemed a bit wrong," Heckscher said. "There would be nobody there (at the beach); we’d have two blocks of beach to ourselves (but) the Strand was packed," she said.
Hermosa Beach resident Melanie Rosenthal has kept her almost 5 and 7 1/2 year-old sons home since March 12, before schools closed.
Her children understand going places is off-limits right now with help from the "corona time" song popularized on the video sharing app, Tik Tok. But that's not easy, she said, when they see others from afar disobeying the stay at home order.
"People are still going to South Park in groves," Rosenthal said. The playground equipment is roped off, but kids are still riding bikes on the path and people are setting up ball games on small patches of grass—it's not a big enough park that multiple families can be there," she said.
The hardest part for her though, Rosenthal said, is finding time to recharge.
"I really have to carve that out now," she said, "Even (if it's) sitting in my car alone for 20 minutes."
She’s been ordering groceries for delivery, Rosenthal said, and is vigilant about cleaning the produce and food packaging—which takes 45 minutes—and taking the grocery bags from the delivery person with gloves on.
Rosenthal’s family also celebrated the Passover Seder virtually, she said, with relatives from all over the U.S.
Skaar shopped and delivered necessities to her over 65-year-old mother who has cancer, she said. She's had to remind her mother to only leave the house for doctors' appointments, which is a challenge since she lives far away.
"I feel like the roles have been reversed," Skaar said of telling her mom to stay in.
"It's not as easy as it used to be, like, 'oh let's just go to the store," she said. She has to plan in advance, she added, making sure the list is complete so she doesn't spend extra time in the store.
When Skaar's family eats takeout these days, she said, they disinfect and throw away the takeout containers, transfer the food to their own Tupperware and reheat it, adding she's heard the virus can't survive in heat.
A cleaning protocol goes for their own bodies as well, she said. Upon coming back into the house, she added, they immediately wash their hands, take showers and change clothes before interacting with anyone else in the household.
"We're mentally prepared for this to continue, but hopefully by summer, if it's true that the virus has a short life span in warmer weather" we will be able to go out again, Skaar said. However, she added, her family isn't setting itself up to be let down with false hope.
When the new normal gets frustrating, Skaar thinks, she and her family are not working from home and distanced learning, they are at home during a crisis trying to work and learn.