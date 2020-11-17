Longtime Manhattan Beach residents Joe Franklin and Grettel Fournell remain locked in a tight race for the last of three City Council seats that were up for grabs during the Nov. 3 election, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Tuesday, Nov. 17, update, though Franklin remains slightly ahead of Fournell after edging past her on Monday, Nov. 9.
Franklin maintained his spot in third by 83 votes over Fournell in the Tuesday update. It’s unclear how many ballots remain uncounted in Manhattan Beach.
Incumbents Steve Napolitano and Richard Montgomery remained comfortably in the top two spots — among seven total candidates — and are likely to return to the council.
In the Manhattan Beach Unified election, Cathey Graves, vice president of health and wellness for Mira Costa High School’s PTSA, remained well ahead in the race for two school board seats.
Educator Jason Boxer remained in the second spot, though marketing consultant Mike Brunick is about 310 votes back.
A tight race also remains for the second of two available seats on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified school board, with Jeff Frankel, a member of the district’s Budget Advisory Committee, about 308 votes ahead of former teachers Aura Imbarus. Incumbent Linda D. Reid remained well on her way to securing reelection, with a more than 7,000 vote lead as of Tuesday.
The registrar is set to release a new update from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.