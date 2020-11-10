Projected winners for the Manhattan Beach city council race changed at the start of the week.
Joe Franklin took the lead Monday afternoon for the last available seat, according to preliminary results from the LA County Registrar-Recorder.
"I’m excited by today’s tally and humbled to be in this position," Franklin said Monday night. "There are several more tallies before we have the final outcome, but I remain optimistic."
Before Monday's count, Grettel Fournell was ahead of Franklin by 90 votes, according to last week's results. Franklin then pulled forward into the third spot with 35, fewer than 1% more votes than Fournell.
Incumbents Steve Napolitano and Richard Montgomery are still on track for the first two council seats.
The next official vote tally in the 30-day post election count, or canvass, is set to come between 1 and 4 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to an update from Dean Logan, the county registrar recorder/county clerk.
Final election results could come November 27, or as late as November 30.
An estimated 194,700 ballots still need to be counted, per an update from the registrar-recorder, including votes-by-mail, ballots from same-day-registrants, provisional ballots and miscellaneous ballots.
"If I am confirmed for city council, one of my priorities will be to work diligently with my fellow councilmembers to help our families, schools and businesses recover from the COVID crisis," Franklin said. "I also want to help ensure the continued safety and security of our residents by supporting locally controlled, fully funded police and fire departments and strong school-city partnerships."
Franklin, a 36-year resident, has volunteered over the years with the city, the school district and youth sports. Napolitano first served on council from 1992 to 2005 and was elected again in 2017. Montgomery, who is currently serving his third mayoral term, was first elected to the council in 2005, left in 2013 and returned in 2017.