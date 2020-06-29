Before it could even begin, a planned rally in support of Black lives in El Segundo on Saturday, June 27, became a microcosm of tensions boiling across the nation.
Members of El Segundo for Black Lives planned a 3 p.m. demonstration at the El Segundo City Hall Plaza, where they would announce a list of demands for the city — along with its Police Department and school district — to better protect and support its Black community.
But shortly before the planned start time, there were more demonstrators in the plaza who were opposed to the cause — some holding “All Lives Matter” signs — than there were protesters in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
That changed as the demonstration got in full swing, eventually attracting about 50 people to each side. The Police Department kept the rowdiest members of the two protests physically separated.
The original demonstration carried on, even as counter-protesters shouted over the speakers.
Tanya Taylor, with El Segundo for Black Lives, said they were there “to call for changes that create a better society for Black and brown lives.”
“Justice for ourselves,” Rabbi Rebeccah Yussman said, “is not complete until there is justice for all.”
The 11 demands from El Segundo for Black Lives called on actions from the city, the police and the school district:
- Establish a citizen review board for the El Segundo Police Department;
- Review and revise the Police Department’s “use of force” guidelines to reduce the likelihood of abuse and injury;
- Put an end to police racial profiling through training and by publishing the racial demographics of people stopped, questioned or detained;
- Increase police accountability by ensuring there are consequences for officers who “violate their sworn duty to serve and protect,” as well as for officers who witness civil rights violations and fail to intervene;
- Create a service-oriented police department while demilitarizing police and evaluating impacts on students of color on having police in schools;
- Empower the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission;
- Issue a “proclamation for change” that “acknowledges and apologizes for El Segundo’s racist legacy” and “commits to a more diverse and inclusive future;”
- Review the law enforcement budget to ensure resources are provided for civilian responders to address non-criminal calls and for programs to end racial bias in policing;
- Increase diversity of faculty and students in El Segundo Unified School District by establishing enrollment and hiring goals with firm deadlines;
- Incorporate diversity into the school district's curriculum and to allow student input into the curriculum; and
- Include issues of social justice, inclusion and diversity into school events and to hold an assembly this fall that addresses issues of race and diversity.
Representatives for the school district and the Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the demands.
A spokeswoman for El Segundo, however, provided a statement from the city.
“Positive change will require that all stakeholders have a seat at the table to work collaboratively toward meaningful outcomes,” the city’s statement said. “There is no shortage of ideas and the City Council wants to listen and learn from everyone willing to share.”
The statement also noted that the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, which was established earlier this month, was created “to work with the community to gain a deeper understanding of the issues and determine how to move forward to bring positive change so everyone who lives, works and visits El Segundo feels welcome.”
The commission will use input from the community and a review of city policies to recommend changes to the City Council, according to the statement.
The counter-protesters, meanwhile, were less willing to hear the group’s concerns.
Arthur Schaper, an organization director with MassResistance, a socially conservative activism group, said he didn’t believe the Black Lives Matter movement was really about protecting Black lives.
“It’s a cultural revolution that wants to rewrite our country’s history,” he said. “America is one of the least racist countries there is.”
But El Segundo city leaders, it seems, are willing to take the demands from El Segundo for Black Lives seriously.
“The City Council is committed to equal and fair treatment of all people and will review all requests carefully,” the statement said. “El Segundo is a caring and compassionate community, and remains focused on continual improvement.”