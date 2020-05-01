As protesters throughout Los Angeles County rallied for more protection for workers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, dozens of South Bay residents declared their own May Day revolt by gathering in Hermosa Beach and in front of the Redondo Beach Civic Center Friday afternoon.
Historically, May Day honors the working class, but about 100 people in Hermosa Beach on Friday gathered to protest their rights to a day at the beach. After protesting on Hermosa Beach's Pier Plaza, which is still open to the public, about half of the participants crossed over to the closed beach. Some set up beach towels and lay on the sand.
Aaron Reed, who organized the Hermosa Beach event, said he and his girlfriend were ticketed by the Hermosa Beach Police. Reed, who moved to the Strand in February after living in his car before breaking into the movie industry, was happy to take one for the team.
"That's what it takes," said Reed, by phone after the protest. "Because I believe in freedom. I believe in it so much that I'm willing to pay a price for it.”
Reed said the officers were respectful.
“We got some of the best cops in the country because they're locals here. They live here. They love the beach," Reed said. "They got better things to do than to police us.”
South Bay beach lovers were emboldened, no doubt, by Orange County's push back against Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to close its beaches. Huntington Beach, where more than 2,000 protesters gathered, announced it will challenge the Governor's order.
In Redondo Beach, about 25 people showed up in front of the Civic Center at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Diamond Street to protest beach and business closures.
Passing cars obliged a young girl holding a sign that declared "Honk for Freedom" as one driver yelled, "Thank you guys! I've been waiting for people to start doing this."
Monica Siverts was there with two teenage daughters and her 6 year-old son Carson, who pranced along the sidewalk holding up a "Don't Tread on Me" sign.
Siverts said she was peacefully protesting because it was important for people to start standing up and saying no to staying at home. She is worried about the psychological toll social distancing will have on children who are being told to stay away from others, she said.
"I personally would rather die for Christ than to die hiding in my house with my mask on," Siverts said.
Public officials, meanwhile, stressed South Bay beaches would open with a phased-in approach that would not commence until at least May 15.
On Friday morning, during her “Janice Journal Live” on Facebook, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the county is in the process of drafting that framework.
But, said Hahn, for now, it's "dangerous to get back to normal."
“The only reason we're doing this is because our data has told us that our cases are still growing, we're still having more people die, Hahn said. "I'll say this again, till we have a vaccine to prevent you from getting this virus or until we have a good therapeutic drug to treat you if you get it."
The LA County Board of Supervisors, with input from South Bay mayors, are reviewing a draft plan proposed by The County of Los Angeles Department of Beach and Harbors. Once those stakeholders sign off on the plan, it will be submitted to the LA County Department of Health for approval.
Carol Baker, division chief of community and marketing services for the Department of Beach and Harbors said Friday in an email all physical distancing protocols would remain in effect throughout the beach re-openings. Beach hours might be limited, she said, in addition to parking restrictions. Restrooms would be open only during hours the beaches are open, Baker wrote.
Here are the phases for beach reopening, according to Hahn during Friday's Facebook Live talk:
- Phase one: Open only the water and shoreline to the public which would include for surfers, swimmers, paddleboarders, walkers and runners only. Hahn stressed that phase one would involve no stopping, gathering or sunbathing.
- Phase two: Wide swaths of sand would be open to sunbathers, but large groups would be prohibited.
- Phase three: Smaller gatherings would be permitted.
- Phase four: More activities would be allowed, such as volleyball.
Hahn said she understands why people might protest but she said the pandemic is a “public health issue.”
“We know that this is really hard to have your government tell you that you can't do things that you've come to love, and shares and believe are a part of your, your livelihood,” said Hahn, adding she doesn't want to see locals "storm the beaches" to ruin the good example LA county has set in the state thus far.
"I know you're sad without your beaches and I am working to give them back to you,” Hahn said.