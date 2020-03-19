Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Association and various restaurants are coordinating to provide healthy meals delivered to employees on the front lines.
Downtown Manhattan Beach will collect donations and purchase meals directly from participating restaurants to deliver to Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial emergency room staff. They will deliver up to three meals a day to the 90 emergency room employees at both facilities.
The targeted meal and delivery price range is $10 to $15 per breakfast/lunch and $15 to $20 per dinner. This allows the restaurants to earn money to pay their employees while aiding the emergency workers.
To donate, visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate.