The Manhattan Beach Education Foundation's 26th annual Wine Auction is fully virtual for the first time in history this Saturday, May 30.
While the online-only platform could present challenges the fundraiser has never seen before, its key players hope the event will do as well as it would in-person.
MBEF, a foundation that raises money for special programming at Manhattan Beach schools, typically raises $1 million through the wine auction, said Hilary Mahan, MBEF's executive director.
The silent auction, which began May 23, has already gotten more traction than in past years, she added.
"The first day the silent auction opened last year it raised $15,000, Mahan said, "This year, opening day raised over $100,000."
A paddle raise, which is dedicated to a different initiative each year, has a goal this time around to get immediate funding to MBUSD schools for the fall, Mahan said.
Manhattan Beach Unified has an added $3.3 million budget deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic, she added, on top of the $3.6 million in spending cuts that the school board in February voted to make in effort to balance it.
"We're trying to fund as much of that gap as possible," Mahan said, "Because the need is so much greater due to budget cuts, and (with contributors) knowing the proceeds will support our programs for next year we'll still raise significant funding despite the virtual platform."
With a raffle for a trip to Los Cabos in Mexico next spring, Mahan said she doesn't think coronavirus fear will keep people from buying tickets. Anticipating travel restrictions being lifted by then, she added, people will be more comfortable—and in need of a vacation.
The event has had online bidding for years, Mahan said, so many participants should be comfortable with doing everything completely virtual. For participants who bought the virtual tasting package, she added, the hope is they'll click right onto the live auction after that event. Those participants are getting wine, gin, tequila and beer delivered to their homes this week for the private vintner sessions.
"We'd hope there's something for everyone to get involved in (for) supporting the schools."
State and federal efforts could address funding and expenses for things that MBEF doesn't provide, Mahan said, but this is the only way parents and the community themselves can contribute to MBUSD schools.
"Our community can't do it all," she said, but in Manhattan Beach people tend to do as much as they can.