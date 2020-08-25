A new virtual South Bay series of events celebrates diversity — while giving people a break from all the bad news lately.
At least that’s the intent of Allison Hales, the organizer of Culture Club South Bay.
The nascent Culture Club South Bay, which Hales formed about two weeks ago, has partnered with local social justice groups to provide virtual celebrations that will feature, among other things, art and musical performances that highlight different cultures and ethnicities. The inaugural event took place Saturday, and Hales is shooting to have the next one on September 26.
Hales moved to Manhattan Beach two years ago. But, Hales said, she started to feel a lack of diversity around her after spending about the last five months without being able to travel and spend time with friends because of the coronavirus pandemic.
About two months after the pandemic began, meanwhile, a modern day civil rights movement burst onto the national stage following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minnesota.
Hales said she watched the countless protests and groups springing up to demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality. Then, she realized something: She can add more positivity to the social justice movement by celebrating diversity and inclusion in the South Bay, Hales said.
So she formed the Culture Club South Bay.
“I wanted to kind of shift the narrative,” said Hales, a realtor with Strand Hill Properties, to “something joyful rather than beating people over the head with the atrocities."
Hales added the community can honor lives and opportunity lost to racial injustices while taking a breather from working on bringing justice.
The goal, Hales said, is to have the livestreamed diversity and inclusion celebrations monthly and, hopefully, get Manhattan Beach and its Cultural Arts Commission on board to help fund them.
Although “we’re all trying to take action,” said Hales, who is Black, “let’s not forget the joys of culture and how much that brings joy in these (exhausting) times that none of us are escaping really.”
The events, however, will celebrate not just Black culture, she added, but also the wide spectrum of the world.
During the first event Saturday, author Alison Rose Jefferson shared her experience as a third-generation Californian who has lived in several different areas of Los Angeles. Jefferson, who wrote "Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era,” called the newly formed Culture Club pioneers similar to the Bruce family who tried to settle in Manhattan Beach. Jefferson's book includes a chapter about Bruce’s Beach, a former beachfront resort that Manhattan Beach took from Black owners through eminent domain proceedings in the 1920s.
Following Jefferson's presentation was a gospel song by 20-year-old singer Adryana Lave, a Samba dance by dancer and spiritual jeweler, Abo Baile; as well as poems and sentiments from children through Pop the Bubble 2020, which aims to empower children through education, empathy and action.
Arnae Batson from Voices Raised, a collective of singers from several Los Angeles-based choirs who perform songs for social and environmental justice at public demonstrations and vigils, sang songs "woke up this morning with my mind stayed on freedom" and "the change that's needed comes through me."
Freedom songs are derivative of songs from the Black church, Batson said, with lyrics changed to align with civil rights and environmental justice causes; songs that were used in the fields.
El Segundo for Black Lives, New Black History Makers, South Bay for Social and Racial Justice and Pop the Bubble 2020 also collaborate with Culture Club South Bay for the diversity and inclusion celebrations; Hales is on the board of Pop the Bubble.
What Hales and the local groups are doing is a great idea, Jefferson said.
“They’re looking to share the different aspects of culture that are in the South Bay” Jefferson said, “to give people a flavor of the people who live in this community.”
Culture Club South Bay is an initiative for people who want to do things to make change, Hales said, to make people feel included and welcome through collective sharing and learning about the South Bay’s true diversity.
Local South Bay talent is encouraged to reach out on Instagram @cultureclubsb to be included in future events.