The Hermosa Beach Police Department has deployed several traffic officers over the past month to provide additional enforcement on The Strand, bike path, and surrounding areas, according to a press release.
With the sharp rise in popularity of electric bicycles, scooters, and similar devices, officers and residents have noticed an increasingly dangerous situation as riders disregard the posted speed limits and related laws, according to the press release.
As a result of the enforcement actions, officers issued approximately 52 citations, according to the press release.
Violations include, but are not limited to, riding without a helmet, failing to stop at posted stop signs, riding through a walk zone, yielding to pedestrians, parking a wheeled device that obstructs pedestrian or vehicle traffic, and speeding.
The Strand has a posted speed limit of 8 mph.
Electric bicycles and scooters can reach speeds in excess of 28 mph and are not permitted on The Strand unless propelled by human power.
Residents and visitors are encouraged by the police department to check hermosabeach.gov/enjoying-hermosa/beach-strand-and-pier-regulations, for more information.