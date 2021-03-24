Police are searching for someone who may have lost a significant amount of money in Hermosa Beach in mid-December.
Law enforcement needs to be vague about exactly how much money was found, said Sgt. Mick Gaglia, but he said, but it's "in the thousands." Officials also won't reveal what the money was contained in or the exact location.
Gaglia said a family was walking in the north end of town when they came across the money.
They then turned it into police.
If the reported value of the property is more than $250, and no owner appears and proves ownership within 90 days, the family can keep the money, said Gaglia, in reference to California Civil Code.
But police are reaching out to the public one more time in the hopes of finding the money's owner.
"We've exhausted our options," Gaglia said.
For more information, contact Property Supervisor Starla Smith at ssmith@hermosabeach.gov.