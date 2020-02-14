Manhattan Beach
Car burglary
Earphones and a skateboard were stolen from a car in the 1200 block of Manhattan Beach Blvd. between Feb. 1 and 2.
A violin was stolen from a car in the 3000 block of Elm Ave. between Feb. 4 and 5.
Laptops, bags, keys and a tablet were stolen from a car that was possibly unlocked in the 1100 block of Manhattan Ave. on Feb. 3.
Credit cards, cash, cell phone, wallet and key were stolen from a car using a hidden access key in the El Porto Lot on Feb. 4.
Miscellaneous documents, cell phone, wallet, cash and a driver's license were stolen from a car in the El Porto Lot using a hidden access key on Jan. 30.
Hermosa Beach
Theft
A bicycle was stolen in the 1300 block of The Strand between Jan. 25 and 26.
A secured bicycle was stolen in the 1700 block of Pacific Coast Highway between Jan. 23 and 22.
A package was stolen from an apartment mailbox in the 1700 block of Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 20.
A license plate registration tab was stolen from a car in the 300 block of 8th Street between Jan. 18 and 19.
Car burglary
A car was burglarized in the 100 block of 29th Street between Jan. 21 and 22.
Property was stolen from a car after a window was smashed in the 800 block of Valley Drive on Jan. 20.
Residential burglary
A home was burglarized on Jan. 20 in the 800 block of Loma Drive.