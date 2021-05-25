Mira Costa High School's boys Varsity swim team won the Bay League championship tournament held May 18-20 at Redondo Union High School. Undefeated throughout the season, Costa finished strong by dominating the meet by 176 points and ending Peninsula’s 11-year winning streak.
It has been more than a decade since Costa's boys swimming team claimed a Bay League title.
The Mustangs led in five out of 11 events. Among the highlights were wins by junior Bradley Diaz in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter butterfly, and by junior Zack Yakubik in the 500-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke races. Sophomores Ben Tunila and Lucas Sorensen combined efforts with Diaz and Yakubik to win the 400-meter freestyle relays. Costa ended the meet with a total of 496.5 points, with Peninsula placing second with 320 points and Palos Verdes coming in third with 303 points.
“I am really proud of how our swimmers came together this season, especially given the circumstances of the last year,” said Head Coach Dave Halushka in a press release. “Our success came from the commitment and collaboration of everyone working together as a team and contributing their best to help get us valuable points. It was a strategy everyone bought into and the results speak for themselves.”
The team will now prepare for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 meet on May 27, at Rancho Santa Margarita High School.
Further comments were shared by Coach Christina Paganelli who observed, “Our kids really embraced the notion that every swim mattered, and every swim counted towards collective points for the team. I am so impressed by the effort given by our boys. Every single swimmer made finals and brought their A-game.”
The boy's JV swim team also won the Bay League this season.