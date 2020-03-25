Here is the latest from the Los Angeles Deptartment of Public Health regarding the novel coronavirus.
The Basics
COVID-19 is spread by:
- Close personal contact, or
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, or
- Coughing or sneezing
Those exposed or may have been exposed should:
- Self-isolate for 2-14 days if no symptoms appear
- Continue to self isolate and seek medical attention if symptoms appear
Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
Those with mild symptoms should:
- Stay home, isolate from others
- Rest
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Remain at home at least 7 days upon onset of symptoms or 3 days after symptoms end
Those with severe symptoms should:
- Contact their doctor
- Call 911 or go to an emergency room
How to Protect Against COVID-19
- Practice social distancing
- Wash hands frequently
- Use hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue then throw the tissue away, or
- Use elbow to cover coughs and sneezes
- Get a flu shot if you have not already done so
- Limit contact with those who are sick
Social Distancing
- Do not shake hands with others
- Avoid non-essential errands
- Stay home
- Work from home if possible
- Avoid crowds, playgrounds, sport courts
- Keep 6 feet away from others in public
- Cancel non-essential appointments, including health care
- Avoid public transportation
- Skip non-essential travel
If You Must (leave home)
- Minimize close contact with others
- Limit the number of people in groups
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces with disinfecting sprays, wipes or common household cleaning products. These surfaces include tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switches, elevator buttons, handrails, countertops, remote controls, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Wash hands often
- Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and taking out trash
- Avoid touching your face
- Refer to CDC guidlelines for detailed disinfection guidelines, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/cleaning-disinfection.html
How to Report Distancing Violations
- By phone to the health department's Customer Call Center, (888)799-9995, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- By email to ehmail@ph.lacounty.gov
- Online at https://ehservices.publichealth.lacounty.gov/
Food and Other Necessities
- Stock up on household supplies and food for 14 days
- Visit stores when they are less busy
- Use delivery, drive-through or carry-out
- Pay and tip electronically, in advance of delivery or picking-up items
Help Finding Food, Paying Bills and Other Essentials
Call the L.A. County health department at 211 or an alternative, toll-free number, (800) 339-6993. Or visit online at www.211.org.
Local Resources
See The Beach Reporter Calendar section on page XX for information about sources of help and volunteer opportunities in the beach cities.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Information taken from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,
http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=